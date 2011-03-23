Master P and Gucci Mane To Star In New Movie

Master P and Gucci Mane Announce Movie Details
Rapper Gucci Mane and hip-hop mogul Master P will star in a new film, slated to hit theaters this Summer, according to Allhiphop.com.
The duo will co-star and executive produce the film entitled, Get Money.
The plot involves street hustler Big G, played by Gucci, and a ‘philosopher’ ,Monster, played by Master P who find themselves in a sticky situation just as they are trying to renounce their lives of crime.
The film will also feature cameos from Meek Mill, Megan Good, AJ Johnson, Miss Chee, Bengie, Gangsta, Oaktree and others.
The movie is based on a novel and screenplay written by Master P and directed by Robert Jones.
“Get Money” is scheduled to hit theaters this August.
As reported last October, Gucci announced that he and P had linked up on the cinematic tip and would be doing two movies.
MORE HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO
“Love And Hip-Hop’s” Emily B Talks Relationship With Fabolous, “He’s The Star Not Me” [Photos/Video]
Toccara And Lance Gross Host National Launch Event For African Pride’s ‘My Pride, My Way’ Campaign [Photos/Video]
Wale Talks About Why He Left Interscope & Squashing Beef With Kid Cudi: “I Can’t Get No Dark Skinned Girls In My Video” [Audio]
The 10 Most Obese States In The Country [Did Your State Make The List?