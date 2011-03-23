Master P and Gucci Mane To Star In New Movie

Master P and Gucci Mane Announce Movie Details

Rapper Gucci Mane and hip-hop mogul Master P will star in a new film, slated to hit theaters this Summer, according to Allhiphop.com.

The duo will co-star and executive produce the film entitled, Get Money.

The plot involves street hustler Big G, played by Gucci, and a ‘philosopher’ ,Monster, played by Master P who find themselves in a sticky situation just as they are trying to renounce their lives of crime.

The film will also feature cameos from Meek Mill, Megan Good, AJ Johnson, Miss Chee, Bengie, Gangsta, Oaktree and others.

The movie is based on a novel and screenplay written by Master P and directed by Robert Jones.

“Get Money” is scheduled to hit theaters this August.

As reported last October, Gucci announced that he and P had linked up on the cinematic tip and would be doing two movies.