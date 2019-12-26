Drake Sits Down With Rap Radar, Talks Pusha T, Chris Brown & More

No matter how you feel about his music or image, Drake owned the 2010s and emerged as the artist of the decade. In a wide-ranging interview, Drizzy gets candid and talks about his beef with Pusha T and Chris Brown, the trajectory of his career, and more.

Sitting down with Elliot Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller of Rap Radar, Drake invited the gentlemen into his sprawling new home in Canada after living quite large in the states in California for years. The return home has seemingly grounded Drake, who is clearly in new music and album mode, this after releasing a new track “War” from the El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1 mixtape from his manager Oliver El-Khatib and Kuumba International.

Of course, the rapper born Aubrey Graham heaps heavy praise upon his mentor and Young Money label head, Lil Wayne, explaining how he felt an obligation alongside Nicki Minaj to keep the label’s name strong when the Lousiana rapper did a jail bid. Drake also revealed that how Wayne’s influence helped him to shift his own style of rhyming after admitting he rhymed like his former rival, Joe Budden.

The inevitable elephant in the room was the Pusha T beef and Drake didn’t shy away from speaking on the matter. At one point in the chat, Drake says he’s not a fan of the Virginia ex-trapper’s bars because, in his words, he doesn’t believe them to be true. Whatever the case, it’s clear that Push’s salvo caused a little turbulence in Drake’s world but he’s clearly bounced back and was even encouraged to fire back by Serena Williams.

Other standout points of the chat include Drake and Chris Brown patching up their beef regarding Rihanna and how they came together for this summer’s “No Guidance” track from Breezy’s Indigo album.

Check out the interview below.

Photo: Getty