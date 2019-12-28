CLOSE
Boosie Badazz ft. Mulatto “Nasty Nasty,” Tinashe “Stormy Weather” & More | Daily Visuals 12.27.19

Boosie Badazz rubs all the bubs in the tub and Tinashe cuts a rug. Today's Daily Visuals.

A few years ago Boosie Badazz became one of the few rappers in the game to beat cancer so whenever we see him rubbing up on all the bare booties in his videos, we can’t help but smile for him.

In his Mulatto assisted visuals for “Nasty Nasty” that’s exactly what happens as Boosie is joined in a Jacuzzi by many thong wearing young women whose backsides get rubbed down to the point we kinda expected a genie to pop out of someone.

Tinashe on the other hand gets her artistry on and in her black-and-white clip to “Stormy Weather” enlists a team of dancers to perform a choreographed routine that we’re sure means something, but we can’t quite decipher.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Saint, Yung Mal, and more.

BOOSIE BADAZZ FT. MULATTO – “NASTY NASTY”

TINASHE – “STORMY WEATHER”

SAINT – “ONLY ON A CLOUDY DAY”

YUNG MAL – “STASHED IN THE VENT”

YUNGEEN ACE – “TRIALS & TRIBULATIONS”

PSEUDO – “WHERE I COME FROM”

T. CALMESE – “TIMING IS $$$”

KILLY – “EVIL EYE”

KNOWKNOW – “MAFIA CASHIER”

