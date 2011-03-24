Chris Brown Apologizes For ‘GMA’ Incident

Just days after causing controversy on ‘Good Morning America’, Chris Brown is apologizing for his actions.

The R&B singer who’s projected to sell over 250K copies of his F.A.M.E. album, issued an apology on BET’s 106 and Park Wednesday after he reportedly threw a chair and shattered a window at the ABC Studios.

Speaking on his transgressions, Breezy told viewers,

“First of all, I want to apologize to anybody who was startled in the office, or anybody who was offended or really looked, and [was] disappointed at my actions. Because I’m disappointed in the way I acted. I felt like they told us this just so they could get us on the show so they can exploit me. So I took it very, very hard and I really kinda kept my composure throughout the whole interview, although you can see me upset, I kept my composure, I did my performance. And when I got back I just let off steam. I didn’t physically hurt anyone, I didn’t try to hurt anyone, I just wanted to release the anger that I had inside me because I felt that I worked so hard for this music and I felt like people kept just trying to take it away from me.”



Since the incident, Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts has invited Brown to return to the show for a follow-up interview.

“I wish him the absolute best,” Roberts said in a statement. “We extended the invitation to him [to come back], and sure hope he takes us up on it because I’d sure love to have another chat with him.”



