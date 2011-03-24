Willow Smith Attacks Chris Brown On Twitter?

Did Willow Smith Just Tweet An Attack On Chris Brown?

Roc Nation’s 9-year-old star, Willow Smith apparently voiced her opinion via Twitter about Chris Brown’s recent rant on Good Morning America.

In reality, Chris isn’t going to prison because the show is not pressing charges, and the validity of the tweet is in question since Roc Nation sent this message out soon after:

Was the account really compromised or did young Willow simply express her thoughts unwisely and prematurely?

The link in her post leads to a site called chris-brown.strangled.net, so maybe this wasn’t the pre-teen singer’s words.