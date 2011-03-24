Amber Rose Speaks Out, Denies Sleeping With Drake, Chris Brown, Lebron James, Amare Stoudemire, Cassidy And Fabolous

Amber Rose has obviously had enough of rumors about her personal life and took to Twitter Thursday to defend herself.

The ex-girlfriend of Kanye West was previously accused of hooking up with Drake, Chris Brown, Amare Stoudemire, Lebron James and notably Cassidy after the rapper dropped a perceived Ye diss in his song.

“Eh yo, I Fawked your girl on the d-lo, ’cause I’m that n*gga and I got a bigger ego…I took her from you like D-Bo.”

According to Rose however, those accusations are completely unfounded and she’s actually a “caring, compassionate person”, not who the media portrays her to be.

The new girlfriend of Wiz Khalifa defended herself on Twitter saying,

“I was with my ex for 2 years and now I have a new love. If that makes me a Slore then so be it. I have NEVER slept with Fabolous, Drake, Chris Brown, Amare, Lebron, Cassidy etc. nor have I been a prostitute.”

Does she have a point?