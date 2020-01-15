Tyler, The Creator To Perform As ‘IGOR’ At 2020 Grammy Awards

The most celebrated music driven ceremony is about to a shot in the arm in 2020. Tyler The Creator has been confirmed as a performer for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Yes you read that correctly. Vulture is reporting that the California native has been selected to bring his art to life at the upcoming Grammy Awards. While this being the first time he will ever touch the prestigious stage isn’t history in itself it seems he will be performing under his alias IGOR. He announced the appearance on his Instagram account.

The post did not have a caption but the visual made it clear the association is putting respeck on it. Furthermore the picture used has him sporting the signature blonde bowl wig, the color blocked suit and shades.

Even though the appearance marks a milestone in his career his 2019 LP is not nominated for “Album of the Year”. He and his team have even went the lengths to campaign on the behalf of the 12 track effort by placing billboards with “For Your Consideration IGOR Album Of The Year” throughout Los Angeles. IGOR is nominated for “Rap Album of the Year”.

In addition Aerosmith, RUN D.M.C., H.E.R., The Jonas Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and Lizzo will also perform. The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will take place on January 26, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with Alicia Keys as host.

Photo: WENN.com