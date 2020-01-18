2 Chainz & Future “Dead Man Walking,” Curren$y ft. Young Dolph “All Work” & More | Daily Visuals 1.17.20

It’s been a volcanic hot minute since 2 Chainz and Future linked up to drop some new music together but being that it’s 2020 and there’s a “2” in Chainz name, the ATLiens have decided to duo up and give it another go for the culture (the year really has nothing to do with it).

For their post-apocalyptic-ish visuals to “Dead Man Walking,” Future and Chainz find themselves in a desolate world where cars are left abandoned and people are in a zombie like state across the board. Maybe the year does have something to do with this.

On the other hand Curren$y and Young Dolph stand pat next to their expensive automobiles in their collaboration clip to “All Work” while they burn down a spliff and turn up alongside some attractive young women. Ever try making out after burning some bud? That cotton mouth is killer, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bankroll Eddie featuring Moneybagg Yo, Jackie Spade featuring Yoi Carrera, and more.

2 CHAINZ FT. FUTURE – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

CURREN$Y FT. YOUNG DOLPH – “ALL WORK”

BANKROLL FREDDIE FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “BACK END”

JACKIE SPADE FT. YOI CARRERA – “PUERTO RICO”

KAI CA$H – “WHERE YOU FROM?”

1PLAYY FT. YOUNG DOLPH – “NUN 2 FUCK WIT”

$AMORY – “LOYALTY”