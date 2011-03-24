CLOSE
Behind The Scenes Of Chris Brown And Keri Hilson’s “One Night Stand” [Photos]

In addition to releasing his new album, Chris Brown is prepping for the release of his new video with Keri Hilson.

Breezy collaborated with Hilson on his F.A.M.E. single “One Night Stand” and new promo pictures show the R&B stars getting cozy on camera.

Browns’ Breezy Blog got a first look at the pics that feature a tattooed Brown and made-up Hilson in various performance scenes.

Check out behind the scenes pics of Chris Brown and Keri Hilson below.

