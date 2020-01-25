Meek Mill Exchanges Words With Ex Nicki Minaj & Her Husband During Shouting Match

If you were wondering if the relationship between Meek Mill and his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj was a cordial one following their breakup, the answer to that is an emphatic no.
Friday (Jan.25) Meek Mill just happened to run into his former flame Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, while shopping at Maxfield, a high-end retail store in West Hollywood. TMZ, of course, got a hold of the footage, and you can see and hear Meek and Petty going at each other, calling one another p***y and Minaj calling the Philly rapper a b***h in a shouting match that almost allegedly came to blows.
Per TMZ:
It looks like there has been no love lost between both Meek and Nicki. It’s been crickets on social media from both parties involved with one cryptic tweet coming from the Championships crafter.
Whatever that means.
Anyway, maybe Nicki will discuss what went down when she decides to bring back Queen Radio.
—
Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz