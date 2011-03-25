Kanye And Jay-Z Reportedly Finish “Watch The Throne”, Release Date Still Unknown

The collaboration album between Jay-Z and Kanye West is reportedly finished but still awaiting a release date, this according to Jay’s longtime friend and producer Young Guru.

Guru, real name Gimel Keaton, spoke with VIBE Magazine at this year’s SXSW music festival and revealed that the core of Ye and Jay’s project was finished and awaiting just a few tweaks.

“Right now, I’m really trying to get Jay and Kanye to hurry up and finish this Watch The Throne album because the world needs to hear it,” he said. “It just needs little tweaks and things like that. But the core of the album is finished.”

He also hinted that Jay-Z had another solo album in the works.

“Jay’s a consummate thinker, so sometimes he’ll call and be like ‘yo what do you think about this.’ And he said this idea to me that I wish I could tell the world about. Some ideas are so simple and in-your-face, that they’re so incredibly smart,” Guru continues. “So this next idea— when you hear this title — the world is going to say ‘why didn’t Jay think of that for the first album.’ The title and concept just fits in perfectly. It’s so simple, but yet so elegant at the same time. [Jay] can’t stop, it’s in his blood.”

As previously reported, Watch The Throne was scheduled to drop in February.

A final release date is still unknown.