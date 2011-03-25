Gucci Mane Breaks Down The Reason For His Facial Tattoo [Video]

Gucci Mane Breaks Down His Facial Tattoo [Video]

Gucci Mane stopped by Atlanta’s radio stations Hot 107.9 FM and spoke with Mizz Shyneka and Emperor Searcy to promote the release of his new street album entitled The Return Of Mr. Zone 6.

He explained the initial reason for the tattoo on his face and the science behind it.

Mr. Zone 6 also talks about his new management situation and why he put out the street album.

Check out the footage of the interview and find out why Gucci got a cone on his grill.