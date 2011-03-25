CLOSE
Paris Hilton Loves Black Men Named Lil Wayne

Paris Hilton Interviews Lil Wayne For Interview Magazine

Socialite Paris Hilton is still fighting allegations accusing of her making racist remarks against black men.

” I can’t stand black guys. I would never touch one. It’s gross,” are the words the heiress supposedly spoke as a teenager.

Pictures of her draped over 50 Cent disproved that theory and now she posted on her blog that she interviewed another wealthy black man, Lil Wayne in Interview Magazine recently.

So excited to read the interview I did with Lil’ Wayne’ in the new Interview Magazine. I really enjoyed interviewing him. He was so polite, friendly, smart and sweet. So talented and passionate with his love for music. I am such a huge fan! I Love Lil Wayne!!


Could this be a public relations cloud to cover up the leaked prejudice statement?


