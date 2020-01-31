The First Trailer For ‘F9’ Has Arrived, Reveals The Return of A Fast & Furious Veteran

It’s here, the first trailer for F9, the next film in the $5 billion Fast and Furious movie franchise and it looks like this action-packed ride will be just as, or more ridiculous than the last movie.

Before we got to feast our eyes on the highly-anticipated trailer, fans in Miami and watching via stream around the world were treated to a concert featuring performances from Cardi B, Ludacris, Wiz Khalifa, and more. Eventually, the film’s main star, Vin Diesel, was tasked with unveiling the first look at the movie.

When it comes to these films, the question is always how in the world will they top the last one? It looks like they managed to do so and then some. The action-film franchise has always revolved around the idea of family, specifically, Dominic Torretto’s gang of car enthusiasts who all have a different set of particular skills. We never really knew if Dom had any other siblings outside of his sister until now.

In the midst of all of the insane action, car bungee jumping, and magnetized jets, we learn that John Cena will be portraying Dom’s “forsaken brother,” Jakob. Like Dom, he is a high-performance driver, but that’s not all he can do, Jakob is a skilled assassin as well. Jakob isn’t looking to attend any family reunions either, he joins forces with Fast & Furious 8 villain, Cipher (Charlize Theron) to seek revenge against Dom and his crew.

Promising the action in the film will take us all over the world, we will also see the return of old foes, and the resurrection of old friends and they are not lying. In the trailer, we learn that Han did not die at the hands of Jason Statham’s character Deckard Shaw which was indeed surprising.

F9 marks the return of Justin Lin as the director as well as regulars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang, with Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Cardi B joins the cast as a new franchise character named Leysa, who is a’a woman with a connection to Dom’s past.” Reggaeton superstar Ozuna makes a cameo appearance in the film. F9 arrives in theaters May 22, you can purchase tickets now and watch the thrilling trailer below.

Photo: F9 / Universal Pictures