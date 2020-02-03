StrangeLove Skateboards Cancel Their Nike SB Online Sneaker Drop Because Of Bots

For true to the game sneakerheads and sneaker collectors, sneaker bots are the evil that we just have no true answer for.

For years while most of the sneaker world try to copp highly anticipated releases by manually typing in our information in hopes of checking out and securing a pair, sneaker bots do all that work with lightning fast speed leaving the average customer in the dust.

StrangeLove Skateboard knows that this is a huge problem for the sneaker culture and with the release of their highly anticipated Nike SB Dunk collaboration square in the crosshairs of bots, they decided to cancel their online release this past Saturday (Feb. 1) to combat computer programs from eating up merchandise.

Taking to their IG page to announce the cancelation, StrangeLove Skateboard said they reason behind the move was because “the raging botbarians at the gate broke in the back door and created a monumental mess for us this evening.”

Damnit, y’all!!

While these other outlets will be bubbling the pink and red dunks, we doubt it’ll be the joints with the exclusive sneaker box that were planned to drop on the StrangeLove website.

Check out the pics of what customers missed out on because of the state of the sneaker game today and let us know how y’all think sneaker bots should be dealt with when it comes to highly anticipated releases.