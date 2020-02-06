G-Host Talk: Styles P Says Alleged Industry Plant Billie Eilish Hip-Hop Opinions Don’t Matter

Billie Eilish made headlines recently for taking home some of the big-ticket Grammy Awards but is now positioning herself as an opponent of Hip-Hop. The young singer offered some critical outside analysis of the culture, prompting Hip-Hop veteran Styles P to chime in.

Styles, one-third of The Lox trio, took to his typically buzzing Twitter account to hit back at Eilish’s commentary. At root, the 18-year-old told Vogue in a profile story said that today’s rappers are largely telling tall tales in their verses which came off to some as judgemental and misinformed.

“There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap,” Eilish said.

She continued with, “It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m f*ckin’,’ and I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my bitches …’ I’m like, which bitches? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing.”

Framed by many to be an industry plant, Eilish’s meteoric rise to fame has seemed to stoke skepticism from fans thus sparking the plant claim. Styles, catching wind of the comments, fired back in his colorful fashion.

“Who is Billie eilish ? Why the f*ck do we care what she thinks ?? And she is sorta Of right but she don’t get the culture nor is she part of it so why do we give a fuck ? How or why is her opinion important to us,” Holiday Styles wrote via Twitter.

He added, “Rappers can say whatever the f*ck the want and pretty much all rappers lie .. if you don’t like it the. Don’t listen and mind your damn business ..”

And because Styles is self-aware enough to know when to bring levity to a discussion that has seemingly ticked off a lot of people who love Eilish’s music and perspective, his Twitter feed is full of fans and trolls attempting to derail his thoughts.

“Dear cyber strangers If you want to argue or debate what I said yesterday. You should have done it yesterday because I’ve moved on .. stick around though I’m bound to say something else to piss you off,” Styles tweeted.

Photo: Getty