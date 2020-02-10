Rah Ali Calls Cardi B’s Bestie Star Brim A “Stone-Cold Bum B*tch”, Bardi Claps Back

When it comes to talking about Cardi B’s friend in a negative way… don’t. Rah Ali had some time and called out Star Brim on her radio show leading to Bardi coming to the defense of her bestie.

The “stiletto whisperer” reignited her beef with Cardi B when she hopped on her radio show and called Bardie’s buddy, Star Brim, a “stone-cold bum b*tch.”

Brim, who is currently pregnant, has not responded to Ali directly and has taken a break from social media to focus on her pregnancy. That didn’t stop Cardi from chiming and standing up for her friend. The “Bodak Yellow rapper took offense to the reality star calling Brim a “bum b*tch” and ripped into Rah Ali in a since-deleted post.

“My friend Star wears the same amount of name brand clothes that these b*tches that love calling people “bums” be wearing…She don’t gotta ask me for sh*t or leech of me. THATS NOT A FRIENDSHIP. Star don’t do stuff for me for expectations I DONT BUY FRIENDS that’s why I barely have any. You can’t be in you mid 30s callin people bums when you own no property and no businesses..STAR is due in 3 weeks n got off social media to relax n not stress and I still Talkin sh*t bout a bum. “You been arrested for the SAME charge STAR went to prison for and u actually pay less rent then her what makes u more superior?!…People Looveee antagonizing then get called out and play innocent. This internet sh*t is ridiculous and people do the most for a response. Sick of it.”

If you need a refresher of how this beef began, during New York Fashion Week back in 2018, Cardi and Nicki almost came to blows with the Invasion of Privacy crafter hurling a shoe at Minaj. Ali wanted all the smoke and reportedly blessed Cardi with a huge speed knot on her head. Brim, fresh out prison for wire fraud, threatened to put hands on Ali in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in retaliation for what she did to Cardi. She issued another threat to Ali after she was called out by the reality star for leaving a comment under a meme of Nicki Minaj.

Rah Ali vows to respond on the next episode of her radio show, it looks like this beef is far from being over despite Nicki and Cardi allegedly squashing their issues at the Met Gala.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz