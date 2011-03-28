Drake Hosts Juno Awards, Goes Home Empty Handed

Drake Loses Big At The Juno Awards

Canada’s annual Juno awards took place Sunday March 27 and were hosted by Young Money emcee Drake.

As previously reported Drake was announced as this year’s host and previously won two Junos in 2010 for “Best New Artist” and “Best Rap Recording Of The Year.”

This year however Drake went home empty handed despite being nominated for 6 awards, more than any other artist.

While maintain his hosting duties at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, Drake lost all 6 awards including “Rap Recording Of The Year” to Canadian emcee Shad for his album TSOL.

Other winners included Justin Bieber, K’Naan and Arcade Fire.

Monday his friend and fan site designer Karla Moy a.k.a. Hustle Grl tweeted,

“Hey Junos, good job at using Drake for ratings.”

Drake has yet to speak on the Junos.