50 Cent, Robert De Niro Star In New Film



Rapper 50 Cent and award winning actor Robert De Niro will share the big screen once again as they co-star in the upcoming film, Freelancers.

Directed by Jesse Terrero (Souls Plane, Gun), the plot revolves around Fif’s character, who joins the police force after his father is murdered in the line of duty.

He eventually joins a band of rogue cops headed by De Niro’s character, Captain Vic Scarcone.

Shooting for Freelancers is scheduled to begin April 18 in New Orleans.

This isn’t the first time, the Queens rapper and the Academy Award winning actor have worked along side one another.

The two worked together in the 2008 movie, Rightous Kill, which co-starred Al Pacino.