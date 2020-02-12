Chris Brown Gets Air Jordan 3 Tattoo On His Face [Photos]

The Air Jordan 3 is no doubt one of the greatest sneakers of all time. Also, R&B crooner Chris Brown got a picture of one tattooed on his face.

The Tinker Hatfield-designed signature shoe for Michael Jordan was an immediate hit once he first donned them back in 1988. And the shoe continues to be a winner since it stays selling out whenever it gets the Retro treatment (at least in the OG colorways).

As for Chris Brown who was spotted at the Grammy Awards with an image the iconic shoe tatted on his right cheek near his ear…we got nothing.

The tat was hooked up by Joaquin “Ganga” Lopez, though.