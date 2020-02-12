2 Chainz Unveils New Kobe Bryant Inspired Ink

After Kobe Bryant’s shocking death, many of his friends, fans and admirers did what they could to memorialize the NBA legend and pay homage to his memory. From Shaquille O’Neal’s $8.24 Kobe burger which comes with 5 onion rings and 81 fries (that’s a steal!) to Spike Lee’s purple and gold Oscars outfit, the dedications are abundant and 2 Chainz is the latest to join in on the sentiments.

Yesterday the artist formerly known as Tity Boi took to his IG page to show off some new Kobe inspired ink and truth be told, it’s pretty cool if not down right original.

In the post Chainz is seen pulling up a pair of Lakers shorts to reveal a “2” on his right leg followed by a “4” on his left. The numbers are located next to his inner knees where he’d have to rock some ol’ 70’s style basketball shorts in order for fans to peep the tattooed tribute.

It’s a pretty cool job done by Cultural Image Tattoo in LA. Chainz might have to copp a gang of short shorts and learn how to walk, stand and sit in specific positions in order for the ink to shine in the way it’s intended to, but hey, sacrifice was a big part of Kobe’s demeanor, right?

What y’all think of 2 Chainz tattoo? Let us know in the comments.