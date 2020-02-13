J. Cole Partners With Puma For New “Sky Dreamer” Silhouette

As Jay-Z continues to work his blue magic to turn the Puma brand into a force out on these streets where Nike and adidas hold major weight, it seems like Hov just got a major boost courtesy of an MC out of N.C.

After months of speculation, J. Cole has officially become the latest celebrity to join the growing members of the Puma family and is ready to be a part of the rollout of Puma’s latest “Sky Dreamer” basketball sneaker. Originally making it’s debut in the 80’s as the Sky LX, this new iteration of the OG Puma silhouette will be remixed with a Dreamville “Dreamer” emblem while featuring “PUMA Hoops technology, including the brand’s signature ProFoam cushioning and high-abrasion grip for peak stability.”

Sounds like a hit.

The Puma “Sky Dreamer” is available for a cool $130 at Foot Locker stores and Puma’s website.

Peep the short film featuring J. Cole below and look at pics of the kicks to let us know if you think you’ll be checking for these anytime soon.