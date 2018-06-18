Jay-Z Joins Puma As Creative Director

Jay-Z just rapped, “What would you do you knew you couldn’t fail/I have no fear of anything, do everything well,” on “NICE” off of his new album with Beyonce, Everything Is Love. But it’s still a curveball that Hova is going to be the President of Basketball Operations for the Creative Director at Puma.

Jay-Z’s official Puma title is being corrected to “Creative Director” — an update that minimizes potential endorsement conflicts with players. https://t.co/xlUIrX2JIy — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 19, 2018

The power move was just revealed today (June 18).

“We’ve been working with Roc Nation for quite some time. They’ve been great partners to us for several years. We’ve done many different deals with many different ambassadors,” Adam Petrick, Puma’s global director of brand and marketing, told Complex.

Jay-Z linked with Puma previously when the sneaker brand sponsored his 4:44 tour. Also, his good friend Emery “Vegas” Jones has been making moved with brand for years.

Hova will reportedly be involved in selecting NBA players to rep the brand. The first big get is former Duke star and possible no. 1 NBA Draft Marvin Bagley. His deal is reportedly the biggest rookie shoe deal since Kevin Durant’s. Other players who have signed with Puma include Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton and Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith.

Added Petrick, “What’s important to him on a day like today is that it’s clear we’re making a serious push with players like Bagley and Ayton and Smith. We’re making a serious statement about the entry of the category, that we want to be a performance brand, but then also very culturally focused. It’s clear that we’re looking at basketball through the lens of culture, and thinking about the fashion of basketball, the music of basketball, all the aspects of culture around basketball as much as the on court presence that we will have.”

Jay-Z stays winning.

The worst kept secret: Puma is back in basketball. Company signing their first endorser Walt Clyde Frazier to a lifetime deal. Releasing 73 limited editions pairs at place on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn today. New handle is @PUMAHoops. pic.twitter.com/fmbgi5B0M0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 18, 2018

—

Photo: Getty