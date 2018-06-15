CLOSE
NBA Prospect Marvin Bagley To Sign Huge Sneaker Deal With Puma

The bag has been secured.

Duke v Kansas

Source: Lance King / Getty

NBA prospect Marvin Bagley is already set to be a rich man and he hasn’t even been drafted yet. Reportedly, the Duke star is going to sign a deal with Puma

Word is the deal is the largest rookie shoe deal since Kevin Durant’s with Nike, per the Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

Durant’s first Nike deal was worth $60M over 7 years.

Krawczynski also reports that more NBA prospects are set to sign with Puma, a brand known more for its lifestyle kicks in recent years.

Previously, NBA vet Vince Carter wore Pumas, before switching to And1 and eventually Nike.

Bagley is projected to go in the top 5 at this year’s NBA Draft.

Photo: Getty

 

