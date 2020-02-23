You Care: Wendy Williams Is Dating An NYC Jeweler

Wendy Williams went through a very public divorce from longtime hubby Kevin Hunter, but she has apparently moved on. The gossip TV host who stays in some drama is reportedly dating Big Will Selby, an NYC jeweler.

The host of The Wendy Williams Show was spotted out eating dinner at Aroma Trattoria in NYC and about with a man named Big Will or Willdaboss. Some of his clients have included Drake, 50 Cent and Fabolous.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8CXbvNA_rN/