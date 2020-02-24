Jada Pinkett Smith Checks Snoop Dogg’s Gayle King Comments

Snoop Dogg received both praise and criticism after he had some choice words for veteran news anchor Gayle King while seemingly issuing a violent threat. Jada Pinkett Smith checked the California rapper for his comments as part of a larger conversation on an upcoming Red Table Talk episode.

In a trailer for the clip released over the weekend, Smith is seen speaking with Snoop and immediately addressed the King comments.

“When you first came out and you said what you said, you know, in regards to Gayle, my heart dropped,” said Smith in a disappointed tone.

She continued with, “I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me. I was like ‘Oh, no, Snoop has taken his power flow away from me, away from Willow (Smith, a co-host), away from my mother.'”

As she spoke, a somber Snoop shook his head passionately, as if he realized the gravity of his words there at that precise moment. While Snoop has offered an apology for his initial comments after being angered by King questioning Lisa Leslie during an interview about the late Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault case, he has not taken an opportunity to address it length until now.

Smith offered in the clip that she invited Snoop to the program to have a conversation in the “spirit of healing” and to give him the floor to delve into why he took the stance he did. With emotions still raw around the passing of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other victims of the crash, Snoop felt that King pressing Leslie was out of line.

The Snoop Dogg episode of Red Table Talk airs this coming Wednesday on Facebook Watch.

—

Photo: Getty