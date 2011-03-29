Foxy Brown Fires Back At Tom Joyner, Reps Issue Statement On Cruise Kick-Off Reports

Foxy Brown is once again denying reports that she was kicked off a cruise ship hosted by radio personality Tom Joyner.

As previously reported, Joyner called out Foxy during his radio show saying that she’d been escorted off for bad behavior after a scheduled performance.

“We put Foxy off the cruise. Let’s just say she got put off. You had to really act a fool to get put off.”

After calling out Joyner herself on Twitter and dubbing him a “grandpa”, reps for Brown have issued a statement on her behalf.

According to Black Star Communications Joyner’s claims are completely false and Foxy deserves more respect because she’s a “young lady” with a hearing problem that is especially devastating to her music career.

Uhhhh….

“We don’t understand why Foxy Brown has become Tom Joyner’s whipping girl. On Joyner’s syndicated morning show Friday, he said that Foxy was put off his Fantastic Voyage cruise for bad behavior. This is simply not true. Foxy Brown is a young lady who has lost her hearing and is still learning to cope with her disability. While losing a sense is debilitating, her loss is all the more devastating for her because she’s a musical artist.”

The statement continues, adding that Foxy left the vessel on her own account with her manager, not at the hands of security. It’s also mentioned that Brown was not asked to leave after a mix-up at the cruise ship’s nail salon.

TMZ reported this morning that the rapper made a nail appointment on the cruise ship last Monday and showed up three hours late.

When she was told that staff wouldn’t be able to accomodate her, she reportedly lashed out and had to be sent her back to her room by security where she remained under supervision until Wednesday when the ship dropped anchor somewhere in the Cayman Islands and authorities kicked her off.

Reps for Foxy have since denied those allegations as well saying,

“Foxy was not kicked off the boat. She was never scheduled to remain on the cruise past March 23rd. Foxy was never sequestered in her cabin in lieu of “the brig.” Foxy did not get escorted off the ship. Her manager, Jeff Christie, said, “There was no security. I personally walked her off the ship and made sure she got to the airport, without incident. Stories of a nail salon altercation between Foxy and Royal Caribbean staff are also fiction. Foxy did not arrive three hours late for a nail appointment on Monday, then have an altercation with staff. Her nail appointment was actually on Sunday, when she was serviced and had no altercation with staff.”

No word yet from Joyner.