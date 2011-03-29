Jay-Z And David Ortiz Finally Settle 40/40 Lawsuit

Jay-Z & Papi Make Peace

The ongoing drama between hip-hop mogul, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Boston Redsox star, David Ortiz over the name of Jay’s 40/40 club reported here is finally over.

According to the New York Daily News, the court battle was scheduled to take place today but it has been called off.

Hov’s attorney Peter Raymond stated,

“The case has been settled in principle…We have agreed on the outlines of a settlement and need to reduce it to writing.”

As much as we know how valuable a dollar is in today’s economy, millionaires arguing over a few millions can get a bit tedious.