Lauryn Hill Pens Open Letter To Atlanta Fans, Quotes Nicki Minaj

Lauryn Hill has issued an open letter to her fans in Atlanta, Georgia asking them to forgive her for a poor performance she gave in February and promising to make it up.

As previously reported fans stormed out of her January concert after the singer arrived hours late, complained of technical issues and gave a less than stellar performance.

Since then, Hill has opted to return to the city and will give a free performance at the city’s Center Stage venue March 31.

Speaking to disappointed fans, Hill released a letter saying,

“I had to come back. I’M HERE and excited for the opportunity to do what should have been done the last time.”

She also added in a Minaj quote saying,

“Starting off on the wrong foot can always be easily rectified by putting another foot down, especially in a ‘monster shoe’ (Nicki Minaj quotable). Come Again! Ms. Hill (Part Deux)”

Following her Atlanta performance Thursday, Hill will travel to Hawaii, San Francisco and Los Angeles.