Draymond Green Drops Nike To Pick Up A Converse Contract, Sort Of

First Steph Curry left Nike and then Kawhi bolted from Jordan Brand, and now Draymond Green has become the latest high profile NBA player to leave the hottest sports brand in the street for one that has smaller but just as loyal following.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Twitter that the 2017 Defensive Player of The Year had left Nike to take his talents to the house that Chuck Taylor built (not The Game) and signed a multi-year contract with Converse sneakers.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is signing a shoe deal with Converse, sources tell ESPN. He will become the brand’s highest profile athlete since Dwyane Wade. Green had been with Nike. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2020

Naturally social media had their opinions with most people clowning the decision while others, well, clowned the decision.

Not even Draymond’s family will buy those shoes — GODRYGO (@Godrygo) March 4, 2020

Regardless of how people may feel we imagine that the numbers must’ve been on point if Draymond decided to go with a brand that isn’t competing with the likes of adidas or maybe even New Balance these days. We didn’t include Nike in the aforementioned list since Nike itself owns Converse.

Still it’s cool to see NBA players spreading that love amongst less popular brands such as Converse, Puma, and whatever the hell Klay Thompson be rocking on the court. So props to Draymond Green for going down the road less currently traveled…we guess.