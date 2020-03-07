Azealia Banks Was Almost A Co-Host On ‘State Of The Culture’ [Video]

While Revolt TV has yet to reach its full potential the network does have some promising programming. Joe Budden is now opening up how his Hip-Hop talk show came to be.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the cast of State of the Culture made a rare appearance on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club. Joe, Remy Ma, Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Eboni K. Williams discussed various current news topics but it was the stories shared on how the series came to be made headlines across the country.

When asked why the show has four co-hosts the New Jersey rapper derailed that the set was entirely different during the early planning process. “The original idea was two” [hosts] Budden revealed. At that point Charlamagne pushed Joey to drop the name knowing who it already was. “At one point it was Azealia Banks” he said which caused everyone in the room to be surprise at the jarring pairing.

“In theory, what an amazing idea” he added before someone in the crew interjected “I wonder how long that would have lasted” to which the Slaughter House lyricist responded “That’s what I wanted to create. Something that you would say, ‘How long is that gonna last?’ That didn’t pan out for whatever reason. So then we said, alright, we need three. And then when we were screen-testing the three.” Remy also chimed jokingly saying “Rem is just like Joe, she just has a wig on. So it was like, we need four.”

You can see the interview below.

Photo: Revolt