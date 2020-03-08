Alleged Rapper Post Malone Denies Being A Dope Fiend

Post Malone denies being addicted to drugs. The quasi-rapper made the assertion after a number his fans expressed concerns over his health—basically speculating that’s he’s a dope fiend that needs to get help before it’s too late.

Over the last week, various video clips went viral of Post falling and acting weird while performing on stage.

Also look at this video 😦 I’m worried and I’m not even a fan or something pic.twitter.com/NTX5dS2llw — robi (@tayrianamila) March 6, 2020

We’re going to guess such antics aren’t typical of Post Malone shows, but hey, you tell us.

Bro is fucked up off the drugs man don’t let post malone die too pic.twitter.com/r1d2ZXgYTX — 🛸🦇 (@twvlly) March 6, 2020

Ironically, Post recently revealed that he’s given up marijuana, and the strongest drug he takes in is alcohol.

“I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f*cking felt in my life,” Post told the crowd at a Los Angeles concert on Friday (March 6) (via Page Six). “And that’s why I can bust my ass for these shows, and f*cking fall on the floor, and do all that fun sh*t.”

