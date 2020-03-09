Chris Childs Says There Was Never “Beef” With Kobe Bryant Following Infamous 2-Piece & A Biscuit

For those who remember, there was a famous incident in NBA history that involved both Chris Childs and Kobe Bryant. In what was one of the most memorable fights in sports history, Childs caught Kobe with a 2-piece and a biscuit, and now he is breaking his silence on the incident.

Speaking exclusively with TMZ Sports, Childs revealed that since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant back on January 26, fans have been bringing up the fight, and he wants to let them know they need to chill because he and Kobe were cool. Childs told the celebrity gossip site that “it was never a beef,” snd “it was something that happened. We let bygones be bygones.”

Kobe fans should feel some type of way when it comes to the incident that took place back in April 2000, because of the fact Childs put easily caught Bean with two clean shots. Childs told TMZ Sports Kobe fans have been calling him out for the incident on social media, and he just wants them to calm down.

Per TMZ Sports:

“I just told them let’s just pray for the family. Let’s not get into that part of the basketball side. Let that rest right now.”

“Let’s not be ignorant and continue to talk about something that at that moment, doesn’t matter.”

In fact, Childs says he and Bryant were fine after that fight — they would run into each other at UCLA during workouts, and there’s was NEVER any smoke.

“We always gave each other the head nod, ya know, acknowledging the other person.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=q4SVYUYNgKw&feature=emb_titleBefore the conversation ended, Childs did reveal that he does have a real beef with the GOAT, Michael Jordan , and master of the killer crossover Tim Hardaway whom he called a “punk” during the interview. Well, we just hope they can squash that because it’s all positive vibes in 2020. You can watch Child’s TMZ Sports interview below. — Photo: Vince Compagnone / Getty