Jim Jones Arrested In NYC

New York rapper Jim Jones was arrested today (March 30) for driving on a suspended license, according reports from TMZ.
An amateur cameraman on the scene captured footage of what appears to be the Dip Set head being cuffed and searched by officers.
As of press time the Diplomats rapper remains in custody. No more details are available as of press time.
As reported in January, Capo was in a serious car accident when the passenger van he and some of his entourage were riding in was totaled.
