NFL and 2K Announce Partnership To Produce Multiple New Video Games

Well, this was unexpected. 2K, the studio behind the insanely-popular NBA 2K franchise will be making video games with the NFL license again the company announced today (Mar.10).

Should Madden be worried?

As part of the revived multi-year partnership between the NFL and 2K, the game studio will develop multiple future video games that will launch starting in 2021, during Take-Two’s fiscal year 2022. The announcement marks the return of football-themed games to 2K’s lineup of sports titles and original IP. The last NFL 2K game dropped back in 2004 and was well-received with most saying it was better than Madden at the time, and then EA scooped up the NFL license.

Speaking on the new partnership, David Ismailer, President of 2K added:

“The NFL is one of the most successful sports brands in the world, known for creating incredible entertainment for fans. We’re thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable, and social experiences. It’s exciting to bring together 2K’s expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL’s renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organization.”

There is a catch to this to the partnership, 2K will only be developing “non-simulation” titles, so that means the Madden franchise will still be the only game offering a “realistic” football experience. But that could mean the return of an NFL Blitz type game, but that still isn’t NFL 2K though.

EA released its own statement as well to more than likely to ensure Madden fans not to worry and that their favorite game is still a thing.

“EA SPORTS is the exclusive publisher of NFL simulation games, and our partnership with the NFL and NFLPA remains unchanged. Our agreements have always allowed for non-exclusive development of non-simulation games on various platforms. Our commitment to NFL fans, which spans almost 30 years, has never been stronger, and we’re having our biggest year yet. Madden NFL 20 is the most successful game ever in the franchise, and new modes like Superstar KO and our Madden NFL esports broadcasts are growing the fan base. We’ll be building on that momentum with more new and different experiences, on more platforms, and with new ways to play, in the years to come.”

So Madden is not going nowhere for the foreseeable future, but if 2K impresses the NFL with its games, there is a chance they could probably get an opportunity to bring back the NFL 2K franchise. We think a little competition will be good for the EA’s iconic football video game franchise to keep developers on their toes.

Let us know what you think about the big news below.

Photo: Rich Barnes / Getty