White Tiger? Rob Gronkowski Signs A Wrestling Deal With The WWE

It seems that Rob Gronkowski’s larger than life off field personality getting him his next bag. The former tight end might be hitting the squared circle soon.

On Tuesday, March 10 the official WWE Twitter account posted a tweet that took both football and wrestling fans by surprise. WWE Editor In Chief Ryan Satin reported that Gronk might be the sports entertainment giant’s newest star. The former Patriots tight end, who is currently a football analyst for Fox Sports, is “deep in talks” with WWE, @ryansatin reported on WWE Backstage. Though it remains unclear in what capacity Gronk would be used, Satin says he could appear as early as the March 20 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.”

It seems the check was indeed cut as The Wrap is reporting today that the Amherst, New York native has signed a contract is slated to appear on their programming as early as next week. “Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has officially signed with WWE, an insider told TheWrap exclusively. The ex-NFL great is set to debut one week from Friday on the March 20 episode of Fox’s SmackDown” Tony Maglio wrote.

This would not be the first time the Pro Bowl starter would make an appearance on the Vince McMahon machine. He previously pulled up to WrestleMania 33 to provide backup for his friend Mojo Rawley. In an interview with ESPN in 2019 he detailed his enthusiasm for possibly strapping up his gear. “I got the rest of my life to do that. I’ve always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full-out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road.”

Photo: