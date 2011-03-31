Diddy & Dirty Money feat. Rick Ross & Trey Songz – “Your Love” [Director’s Cut Video]

Diddy & Dirty Money are premiering Colin Tilley’s first director’s cut version of “Your Love”, which features Trey Songz and Rick Ross, tonight at 7pm EST.

The original version premiered earlier on 106 & Park but this director’s cut is crazy too.





Diddy & Dirty Money are also hitting the road and are partnering with Hip-Hop Wired for a give away to help promote the electrifying tour.

The Diddy & Dirty Money Prize Pack includes a flip cam, a Diddy-Dirty Money shirt saying “Love Is A Motherfucker”, of course the monstrous album “Last Train To Paris” and a copy of VIBE magazine.

For Your chance to win make sure you’re following Hip-Hop Wired on Twitter and become a fan of Hip-Hop Wired on Facebook.

More Details After The Jump!!! (more…)