Kodak Black Assaulted C.O. While “Under The Influence”, Per The Feds

Kodak Black may need to get extra comfortable during his involuntary vacation. The Florida rapper was allegedly under the influence when he assaulted a prison guard last year, at least according to the Feds.

We already heard that the rapper put hands on a C.O. last year, before he was sentenced to 4 years for a federal firearms violation. But new details reveal what went down.

Reports Bossip:

The 22-year-old beat up a prison guard who tried to intervene when Kodak had a bunch of inmates hanging in his federal prison cell, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in court papers blasting Kodak’s appeal.

The officer said there were too many inmates hanging out in Kodak’s cell, and when he told them to leave, Kodak became agitated and irate. Another inmate tried to restrain him, but he broke free and charged at the guard, the feds said in court papers.

Special Agent Elli Bray testified that video surveillance caught Kodak “entangled” with the unnamed officer, and the rapper’s hands were close to the officer’s head and groin, according to court papers.

Three inmate witnesses later said the “Zeze” rapper was “under the influence” and they were in his cell to try to calm him down, the feds court docs state.

Reportedly, the Feds want Kodak Black to ante up for the medical bills of the guard he injured.

Also, Kodak legally changed his name to Bill K. Kapri back in November.

This is where we mention that Kodak Black still has a rape case to deal with in South Carolina.