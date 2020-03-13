Coronavirus Hurting The Foot Game, Jordan Brand Pushing Back Retro Release Dates

They say people don’t realize how serious things are until their everyday lives are affected by the current environment. Well sneakerheads, prepare to feel the wrath of the Coronavirus (thanks Trump you piece of…).

According to Sneakernews, Jordan Brand has begun pushing back release dates of some of their highly anticipated sneaker releases including the Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red”‘s, Air Jordan 6 “DMP”‘s, and the Air Jordan 13 “Flint”‘s. Being that Jordan kicks are made in China where the Coronavirus has everyone on lock down until further notice, the sneakers have been pushed back to release dates of April and May, but that’s also subject to change given how dire things have gotten.

No word on whether or not the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 “Court Purple” joints that are slated to release in April will also suffer the same fate but if this current move is any indication of the moves to be made, it doesn’t look too good.

This will be the third time that the Air Jordan 6 “DMP” has been pushed back as it was originally slated for a January release, then February, and now April 11. The “Fire Red” 5’s were supposed to release at the end of this month but has now a release date of April 25th and the “Flint” 13’s were supposed to see the streets in April only to get pushed back to May.

Aside from the sneaker game getting interrupted and the NBA suspending its season, Hollywood is also pushing back release dates for their blockbuster films because of the Coronavirus as Fast & Furious 9 has been delayed till next year and A Quiet Place 2 has been postponed indefinitely.

On the bright side Donald Trump convinced Dana White to continue with his UFC events because, well, he’s a burger who doesn’t care about who gets infected with the deadly virus.

Vote for blue down the ballot come November if y’all never wanna see your kicks and entertainment disrupted by f*ckery ever again, y’all.