Dior x Air Jordan 1 Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

The Coronavirus pandemic is having repercussions throughout all facets of life, including your sneaker obsessions. The highly-anticipated of the Dior x Air Jordan 1 collaboration has been delayed due to the spread of COVID-19.

The shoe was originally scheduled to drop next week via an international drawing that was sure to break the hearts of sneakerheads worldwide. However, Dior and Jordan Brand has decided to push back the release, via a draw, of its high-end collab with Brand Jordan.

“To ensure the safety of all, in accordance with recommendations by public authorities, and in order to reinforce the coordination of international measures, Dior has decided to postpone its international draw for the launch of the Air Dior capsule collection realized in collaboration with Jordan Brand,” said Dior via a statement. “This draw includes a chance to win entry to a global network of exclusive Dior pop-up and pop-in locations, whose openings have also been postponed in the context of current guidelines, to protect our customers and collaborators.

As for actually copping a pair, a leaked report alleged that the shoe is limited to just 8,500 pairs (that’s WORLDWIDE), and they were to be raffled off at 9 Dior stores, again WORLDWIDE, with only 2 in the US (New York City and Los Angeles). There were always rumors that the raffle would be limited to Dior VIP clients.

The jig was sky high.

A new date for the Air Dior launch and the aforementioned pop-ups will be rescheduled. But with how the coronavirus pandemic is playing out, who knows when that may be.

The Air Dior collection includes an Air Jordan 1 Retro Hi and Lo, and apparel. Good hunting.