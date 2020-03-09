Air Jordan 1 x Dior Raffle Info Confirms Y’all Ain’t Winning Sh*t!

Well, hypebeasts, prepare to shed monster tears as the highly anticipated Dior x Air Jordan 1 collaboration has officially become that much harder to obtain for the retail price that seems more like a resale price ($2,000).

Alleged quantities and plans for the raffle release has been leaked and not only are the Dior Air Jordan 1’s limited to 8,500 pairs, but they’ll only be raffled off at 9 Dior stores worldwide with only 2 in the US (New York and LA).

Well, that sucks.

Rumors have it that only Dior VIP clients will be able to enter the raffle come March to buy a pair of the $2K Jordans while others are claiming that a general SNKRS app raffle might happen and that it’s sure to break the internet (and hearts) should it actually go live.

As for the Dior Air Jordan 1 Low’s, no word on quantity but expect those to be just as hard to copp as the highs when that raffle gets underway come May.

Resale for these bad boys are already being said to hover around a cool $10,000, but for that you should just spend a few grand at a local Dior flagship store, get on their VIP and try to get in that raffle to pay retail. Just sayin.’