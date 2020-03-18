Kodak Black Is BIG MAD Megan Thee Stallion Is Getting Credit For “Drive The Boat” Phrase

Kodak Black is currently sitting behind prison bars, but he sure does have a lot to say. The habitually arrested rapper is BIG MAD because Megan Thee Stallion is getting credit for the “Drive The Boat” phrase.

Yesterday (Mar.17), Kodak Black shared a clip from a recent taping of ABC’s Stahan, Sarah and Keke show that featured a trivia segment with Megan Thee Stallion, who currently on a promo tour for her EP, Suga. During the game, the “Hot Girl Summer” crafter was given credit for coining the catchphrase.

Keke Palmer asked her GMA Co-Hosts, “Which hip-hop star created the catchphrase ‘Drive the Boat,’ and what does it mean?”

Michael Strahan answered, “I think Megan did it.” Palmer replied, “OK, but you need to finish the answer. What does it mean?”

Strahan followed up, “‘ Drive the Boat’—I can’t say it because it’s not able to be consumed on daytime television.”

“You got it right. Ding ding ding… Michael, you’re right. It’s about consumption and [Megan’s] the originator of it,” Palmer confirmed.

In the clip that Kodak shared on his Instagram account with the caption:

“I Really Wanna Go Bad On Lil One but Im Keepin This Shit Pretty #LetMeDriveTheBoat #FreeTheGoat”

To her credit, Megan never said she created the phrase during the segment, but the “Tunnel Vision” rapper didn’t care.

Now, as to who really coined the term, well, many do believe Kodak gave “drive the boat” life when he said during an Instagram Live stream while he was on a boat.

Honestly, Kodak has bigger issues to be worried about. Megan Thee Stallion has hijacked the phrase going forward.

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty