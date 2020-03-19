Katy Perry Gets W In Court Case With Christian Rapper Flame

Though Katy Perry burst onto the music scene with her smash hit “I Kissed A Girl,” she’s actually considers herself a religious-ish person, but that didn’t stop Christian rapper, Flame for suing her at the tune of $2.7 million.

Aside from claiming that Katy’s cut damaged his Christian reputation with “anti-Christian witchcraft, paganism, black magic, and Illuminati imagery evoked by ‘Dark Horse,” Flame also says KP’s hit single “Dark Horse” copied an eight-note patter from his track, “Joyful Noise” (such a Christian title for a song). After a jury determined Perry committed copyright infringement, he was awarded the sum and paid by Capitol Records, but now a judge has reversed the decision and threw cold water on Flame’s case.

According to XXL, Judge Christina A. Snyder vacated the jury verdict from 2019 and ruled that Katy Perry and her collaborators, Dr. Luke and Max Martin, do not have to pay a single cent to the religious rapper.

The judge did concede that if the appeals court disagrees with her decision she’d “conditionally grant a new trial.”

“The court agrees that the uncontroverted evidence points to only one conclusion: that none of these individual elements are independently protectable,” Judge Snyder wrote.

Had the verdict held up, the “Roar” singer would’ve had to cough up $550,000 while Dr. Luke would’ve had to pay $60K, and song writer Max Martin a cool $250K. That’s not factoring the 22.5 percent of the profits that “Dark Horse” made which the jury awarded Flame and his co-writers Emanuel Lambert and Chike Ojukwu, bringing the grand total to $2.7 million.

But that’s not the case anymore. The court giveth, and the judge taketh away.