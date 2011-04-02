CLOSE
Juvenile Talks Hot Boy$ Reunion & Getting An Advance On The Project While They Wait For Wayne [Video]

Juvenile checked in with DJ Smallz and gave have an update on his upcoming reunions with his groups U.T.P. and The Hot Boy$.

Peep the interview as Juvenile makes it known that the holdup is with Wayne and company and is not on him as he’s already received a check and ready to go once Weezy and Baby press the start button.

