Juvenile Talks Hot Boy$ Reunion & Getting An Advance On The Project While They Wait For Wayne [Video]
Juvenile checked in with DJ Smallz and gave have an update on his upcoming reunions with his groups U.T.P. and The Hot Boy$.
Peep the interview as Juvenile makes it known that the holdup is with Wayne and company and is not on him as he’s already received a check and ready to go once Weezy and Baby press the start button.
