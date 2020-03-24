Drake Previews His Impressive Sneaker Collection On IG Live

As the coronavirus pandemic forces Americans to shelter in place and businesses to close their doors in an attempt to stop the spread of the deadly virus, celebrities have been at home trying to entertain the masses via live stream while going through the quarantined motions.

After going through his own coronavirus scare, Drake self-quarantined himself in his home and while on lockdown took the time to bless sneakerheads with a sneak peak of his sneaker collection via IG live. Known for having his own PE exclusive OVO Jordan collaborations that seemingly never drop, Drizzy’s collection also consists of highly coveted kicks such as the Air Jordan V OFF-WHITE’s, unreleased snake skin Air Jordan XI high’s, and the insanely anticipated (and equally insanely priced) Air Jordan 1 Dior’s.

We lowkey hating.

Other notable pairs include the limited edition Air Jordan V “T23 Tokyo”‘s, a gang of SB dunks, and a bunch of Nike Kobes.

The craziest part about this is that you know that’s just a fraction of his collection as he has his own OVO Jordan 8’s, 12’s, and 10’s.

We’re kinda surprised we didn’t see any Travis Scott Jordans in his collection though. Drama? Probably not, but sneakerheads know those “Cactus Jack” Jordans are a must in any true sneakerhead collection.

Peep the preview below and try not to hate too hard.