Bring The Sandman: Apollo Theater Launches Virtual Amateur Night Auditions

As the world seeks out new ways to keep everyone entertained during the quarantine it seems providing unique digital experiences is the way to go. One performance venue is also jumping in on the fun.

Page Six is reporting that The Apollo Theater is also pivoting their approach to booking their world famous Amateur Night auditions. The property has closed its doors due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Naturally this prevents thousands of emerging performers from showcasing their talents but the executive board at the iconic Harlem music venue have decided to let contestants apply for a slot remotely.

According to their Instagram clips can now be submitted online. Interested parties can send a Youtube or Vimeo video up to five minutes in length along with their formal application. Amateur Night at the Apollo Auditions are open to singers, dancers, comedians, rappers, spoken word artists, musicians, and variety artists ages 5 and older. Those chosen from the audition will have the chance to perform and compete for the grand prize of up to $20,000.

Those interested in submitting a video can start the process here.

Photo: Tribeca Film Festival