New Beyonce Album To Be Released This Summer



Beyonce is officially back and set to release a new album this summer.

The singer, who went on hiatus after the release of her 2008 I Am: Sasha Fierce album, will reportedly return to the music world in June.

The news was revealed by Sony Music Australia’s Denis Handlin who told the Daily Telegraph that he heard six of the brand new “groundbreaking tracks.”

“It was just amazing. She came in and played us six tracks from the album. She wants to do a big tour off the back of this record… these songs, the best description I can give is groundbreaking; she’s gone to another level.”

As previously reported, Beyonce was previously spotted in the studio with Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All singer Frank Ocean.

Today marks the third anniversary of her marriage to Jay-Z.