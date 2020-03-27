Megan Thee Stallion Has A Message For The Haters Tired of Seeing Her Twerking

Megan Thee Stallion is known for many things but nothing more than her amazing twerking skills. There are some people out there who claim they are “tired” of seeing her shake her cakes, Megan has responded to them.
The leader of the Hot Girl movement clapped back at the people who dared to say she twerks too much. Meek Mill was one of those individuals who seemed to take that ridiculous stance back in February possibly calling out the “Big Ole Freak” rapper indirectly stating in a tweet:
“Twerking is like a guy with big stacks of money hanging out his pocket so everybody can see lol I tired of seeing all that shit lol Y’all burnt twerking out.”
I hate a “pick me” ass nigga 😂 sick of these fake woke ass men
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 28, 2020
Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz