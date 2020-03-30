New Drums: Conway The Machine & The Alchemist Drop ‘LULU’ EP [Stream]

Conway The Machine and The Alchemist have worked together in the past and the link between ALC and Griselda has never been stronger. The talented Buffalo, N.Y. rapper and West Coast producer transformed into a formidable duo in the form of a new EP titled LULU.

Conway The Machine has kept his pen busy as has Alchemist behind the boards with Griselda dropping their major-label debut WWCD last November and Hooligan Al dropping the potent Price Of Tea In China with Detroit wordsmith Boldy James earlier this year. With LULU, La Machina is in tip-top shape and once again shows off the vast array of rhyme styles in his deep arsenal.

Alchemist again delivers sinister and brooding backdrops for the Griselda great, which keeps the features with Schoolboy Q on “Shoot Sideways” and Queens legend Cormega on “They Got Sonny.”

Conway is still prepping to release his proper debut God Don’t Make Mistakes.

Check out Conway The Machine and The Alchemist’s LULU below. Click here for all the DSPs to find the joint.

Photo: Getty