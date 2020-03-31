Pop Smoke ft. Quavo “Shake The Room,” Lil Durk “All Love” & More | Daily Visuals 3.30.20

It goes without saying that 2020 has been the worst year in modern history thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, but for the culture specifically the loss of both Kobe Bryant (R.I.P.) and Pop Smoke (R.I.P.) already had us down on the year before face masks became the new everyday necessity.

Luckily for his hardcore fans, Pop Smoke had already shot a video for his Quavo assisted “Shake The Room” which features the Brooklyn rapper and ATLien living their best lives in fancy restaurants, fancy automobiles, and toasting to life. Real talk, it was kinda hard to watch the Virgil Abloh directed video. Just sad all around.

Back in the South, Lil Durk enjoys the fruits of his own labor and turns up from his home to his shows in his clip to “All Love.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Princess Nokia, YFN Lucci featuring Bigga Rankin, and more.

POP SMOKE FT. QUAVO – “SHAKE THE ROOM”

LIL DURK – “ALL LOVE”

PRINCESS NOKIA – “GROSS”

YFN LUCCI FT. BIGGA RANKIN – “AMERICA”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “ON FYE”

SMOOVE L – “JUST A DREAM”

PROPAIN – “IN CASE WE NEVER SPEAK AGAIN”

SAUCE TWINZ FT. EL TRAINN – “BIRD CALL”